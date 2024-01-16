Mattu Pongal, also known as Kanu Pongal, is the third day of the four-day Pongal festival, which is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu. The day of Mattu Pongal is celebrated a day after Surya Pongal. Mattu Pongal is dedicated to honouring cattle, particularly cows, for their indispensable role in agriculture and farming. This year, Mattu Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Mattu refers to cows, bullocks, or cattle, and Tamilians regard cattle as sources of wealth for providing dairy products, fertilizer, transportation, and agricultural aid. Hence, on Mattu Pongal day, cattles are decorated and worshipped and are offered bananas and a special meal. Scroll down to learn more about Mattu Pongal 2024 date, significance and celebrations related to the third day of the Pongal festival. From Pongal to Fruits, Food To Offer to Sun God During The Auspicious Celebrations.

Mattu Pongal 2024 Date

Mattu Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Mattu Pongal Significance

Mattu Pongal is a significant day during the Pongal festival as it highlights the importance of cattle in agriculture. It holds great significance for the people of Tamil Nadu, and cows and bulls are revered on this day as they are considered sacred and valuable for agriculture. The cattle are bathed and adorned with colourful garlands and painted horns, and their foreheads are decorated with colourful kumkum (vermilion) and turmeric. People perform aarti and offer them bananas, sugarcane, and special treats as a sign of respect and gratitude for their contribution to farming.

Mattu Pongal Celebrations

Families come together to celebrate Mattu Pongal, enjoying a festive atmosphere and sumptuous meals as special dishes are prepared and feasts are organised in households. Traditional foods like rice-based dishes, sweets, and delicacies are prepared and shared among family and friends. The day is filled with joy, gratitude, and celebration of rural life and its traditions. In cities, Mattu Pongal marks the ritual visit to nearby temples and prayers. Temples and communities hold processions by parading icons from the sanctum of the temple in wooden chariots, drama-dance performances encouraging social gatherings and renewal of community bonds.

