In the rich tapestry of Hindu festivals, the act of offering food to the sun god holds a special significance, representing gratitude for the life-sustaining energy provided by the sun. As a gesture of reverence and thanksgiving, devotees prepare a unique dish known as "Surya Naivedyam" to offer to the sun deity. This sacred offering typically includes items like Pongal, a flavourful blend of rice and lentils, and other traditional sweets such as jaggery-based delicacies. The preparation and presentation of these offerings are marked by meticulous rituals and devotion, symbolizing the acknowledgement of the sun's vital role in agriculture and the cycle of life. As you observe Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of food ideas that you can offer to the sun god on this auspicious day. 6 Mouth-Watering Delicacies of The Tamil Harvest Festival And How You Can Make Them

Pongal: A staple offering, Pongal is a savoury rice and lentil dish seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee. Its preparation and presentation symbolise abundance and prosperity, making it a fitting choice for the sun god.

Pongal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Coconut Rice: Another traditional offering is coconut rice, prepared with freshly grated coconut, rice and seasoned with aromatic spices. Coconut is considered auspicious and holds symbolic significance in Hindu rituals.

Coconut Rice (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jaggery-based Sweets: Sweets made with jaggery, such as Payasam or Kesari, are often offered as they represent the sweetness of life and are considered pure and unrefined, aligning with the spirit of the ritual.

Ponkala Payasam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Modak: This sweet dumpling, filled with coconut, jaggery, and other flavourful ingredients, is often associated with divine offerings. Modak is considered a favourite of Lord Ganesha, and its inclusion in sun god offerings signifies auspiciousness.

Ukadiche Modak (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Fruits: Fresh fruits like bananas, coconuts, and mangoes are common offerings. Their natural sweetness and purity are believed to be pleasing to the sun god, and they symbolise the abundance of the harvest season.

Fruits (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The act of offering food to the sun god is deeply rooted in the belief that such offerings not only express gratitude but also seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).