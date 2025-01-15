Mattu Pongal 2025 and Kaanum Pongal 2025, the third and fourth day of the four-day Pongal festival, are celebrated on January 15 and 16 according to the Gregorian calendar. Although this festival is primarily associated with Tamil Nadu, it is also observed in other southern Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. While Makar Sankranti marks the sun’s transition from the zodiac sign of Sagittarius to Capricorn, which usually falls on January 14, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal take place next days after, specifically honouring the role of cattle in agriculture. Pongal 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal: A Celebration of Harvest, Gratitude and New Beginnings.

The word “Mattu” in Tamil refers to bulls, which are central to the Mattu Pongal celebration. This day is dedicated to celebrating the hard work of cattle, especially bulls, who help farmers in plowing the fields and cultivating crops. Mattu Pongal serves as a reminder of the close bond between humans and animals, particularly those who assist in farming.

Mattu Pongal 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Mattu Pongal this year will be celebrated on January 15, 2025. The third day is set aside to celebrate and adorn cattle, acknowledging their essential role in farming and supporting livelihoods.

Kaanum Pongal 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kaanum Pongal this year will be celebrated on January 16, 2025. The fourth day is also dedicated to thanksgiving for cattle, ancestors and farming livestock. People visit loved ones' houses, and many also believe it to be an auspicious day to discuss marriage prospects.

Jallikattu: A Traditional Sport

One of the most exciting and deeply rooted traditions associated with Mattu Pongal is the sport of Jallikattu, also known as Manji Virattu. This traditional bull-taming event is typically held in the evening of Mattu Pongal day, although in some villages, it may take place a day later, coinciding with Kannum Pongal.

Rituals to Honour the Cattle

On Mattu Pongal, cattle are given special attention and care. They are bathed, their horns painted, and they are adorned with shining metal caps. Colourful beads, bells, corn sheaves, and flower garlands are tied around their necks, making them look festive and revered. Additionally, turmeric and kumkum are applied to the cattle’s foreheads, signifying purification and protection. Pongal 2025 Rangoli Design Ideas: Beautiful Kolam Patterns and Vibrant Muggulu Designs to Decorate Your Home With for the Four-Day Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

The cattle keepers dress them up and sprinkle saffron water mixed with mango leaves over the animals, praying for their safety and well-being. This ritual symbolises the divine protection for the animals, ensuring they remain safe and healthy throughout the year.

Kaanum Pongal: A Day for Prayers and Offerings

In some regions, Kaanum Pongal or Kannu Pongal is celebrated alongside Mattu Pongal. On this day, sisters offer prayers for the well-being of their brothers. They do so by symbolically offering small rice balls or coloured cooked rice to crows and other birds, such as sparrows. This act is believed to bring blessings for the family members, particularly the brothers, ensuring their safety and prosperity in the year ahead. The chant “Kakai Ku Pudi, Kuruvi Ku Pudi”, which translates to “this rice ball is for the crow, this rice ball is for the sparrow,” is recited as part of this ritual. The offering to birds serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness between all living beings and the importance of sharing blessings with nature and the environment.

Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal are days filled with rituals, celebrations, and gratitude for the cattle that play such a vital role in agriculture. From decorating the animals to participating in exciting sports and rituals, this day brings the community together in a spirit of unity and joy. As a part of the larger Pongal festivities, Mattu Pongal not only acknowledges the harvest but also celebrates the bonds of kinship, the role of animals, and the importance of nature in sustaining life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).