Mokshada Ekadashi 2021 is here! The holy day falls on the 11th lunar day, also called ekadashi, of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. People observe a one-day fast for Lord Vishnu on Mokshada Ekadashi as they are believed to attain moksha(liberation) after death if they undergo this auspicious fast. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi will fall on December 14, Tuesday. On this fasting day, devotees conduct prayers and religious rituals for Shri Hari or Krishna, who is known to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is also believed that keeping a complete fast from sunrise on Mokshada Ekadashi to the dawn the next day will get rid of the sins and will help the ancestors reach heaven. As the important Hindu festivals in inching closer, scroll down to get full details about the Ekadashi Vrat dedicated to Lord Vishnu on this day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021 Date

According to Drikpanchang, Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksh of the Margashirsha month begins at 09:32 p.m. on December 13, Monday. The Mokshada Ekadashi 2021 Tithi ends at 11:35 p.m. on December 14, Tuesday. So, the fast for the auspicious day will be kept on December 14, 2021.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021 Puja Muhurat and Vidhi

While the Ekadashi begins at the end December 13 itself, people will begin their fast before sunrise on December 14, Tuesday. Special puja will be done for Lord Vishnu in the morning itself. People clean their houses and offer religious food to God, of which Tulsi remains the staple. Lighting of lamps is also a custom that many devotees follow on this day. Lastly, the tithi for Paran of the fast (breaking fast) begins at 07:06 a.m. and ends at 09:10 a.m. on December 15, Wednesday.

Significance of Mokshada Ekadashi

Mokshada Ekadashi primarily means Ekadashi of salvation. As the day is celebrated by observing fast for Lord Vishnu, devotees who observe complete fast on this auspicious day are known to attain salvation or liberation after death. On the same day, Gita was preached to Pandava prince Arjuna by Lord Krishna. Therefore, Ekadashi is celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti. As you celebrate Mokshada Ekadashi 2021, here's everything that you must know about the religious day. From its Date, Shubh Muhurat to its Significance - get complete details about the Hindu festival above. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2021!

