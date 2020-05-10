Mother’s Day 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why Second Sunday of May is Dedicated to Mothers Around the World

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mothers - any praises that we sing for them will seem less, but we try to take simple steps to make them feel better. Every year Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, which is filled with sweet gestures, beautiful gifts, and a hoard of memories to make the day special for their mommy dearest. Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10, and is bound to be an eventful affair. Despite the lockdown, people are coming up with unique and fun ways of making this celebration extra special with handmade Mother's Day gifts, Mother's Day special greetings and more. In this article, we bring you Mother's Day 2020 date, significance and the reason why the second Sunday of May celebrates mothers across the world. Mother’s Day 2020 Recipe Ideas: From Breakfast to Dinner, Impress Your Mom by Making These Delicious Recipes at Home.

Mother's Day 2020 Date

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on second Sundays in May, in the United States and some other parts of the world. This celebration will take place on May 10 this year.

Mother's Day History and Significance

The first Mother's Day was celebrated in 1908 when a school teacher Anna Jarvis held a memorial service for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. She insisted to accept Mother's Day as a modern holiday in the United States. Nine years after she started campaigning for Mother's Day, Former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation and announced second Sunday of May as a national holiday to be celebrated as Mother's Day. Gradually, it became an international celebration. Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Five Ways to Appreciate Mother Earth on This Special Day.

Mother's Day is dedicated to making the person who always puts us first and thinks about our well being above all else. Mother's Day is a lovely way of showing to the mothers and motherly figures across the world that their efforts are recognised, cherished and truly makes us feel all the fuzzies. Celebrating Mother's Day is a sweet way of also giving our moms a much-needed break from the mundanity of life and daily schedules.

How is Mother's Day celebrated?

Mother's Day is celebrated in different ways by people in different strata of society. While some plan extravagant spa sessions and shopping sprees to destress their mothers, others enjoy adding a spur of personal touch by making some sweet gifts and cards by hand or even cooking a meal. Mother's Day celebrations are often accompanied by at least one special meal with the family, making this celebration a tad bit more personal and memorable.

Mother's Day 2020 is bound to be a little different from our usual holidays, owing to the current spread of Covid-19 which has brought the entire world to a standstill. With most of the world still in lockdown, the celebrations this year are bound to be more personalised and make-shift, but all the more special. From making your mom a sweet and simple home-cooked meal to unleashing your inner artist and making adorable Mother's Day cards, there is a lot that you can do to make this celebration all the better. Here's hoping that you find your own way to make Mother's Day 2020 a day to remember. Happy Mother's Day!