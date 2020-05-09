Mother’s Day 2020 Recipe Ideas: From Breakfast to Dinner, Impress Your Mom by Making These Delicious Recipes at Home (Watch Videos)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: usplash.com)

Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10. Yes, only a few hours are left for one the most special days of the year, we all eagerly wait. Our moms have been working harder since forever, just to keep us happy. This year’s celebration is surely different. Some of us are staying away from our mothers because of the pandemic, while a few are fortunate to share the same roof. But that in no way means Mother’s Day 2020 celebration can go any wrong. Getting everyone changed out of their pyjamas, with a coffee in hand, by noon feels just as much a part of the holiday as flower bouquets and heartfelt greeting cards. There are still ways to make the day feel special. If you are living under the same roof or far from the person we are honouring, there is always room for good food. From breakfast to brunch, to baking cake and having dinner with a blissful dessert, here we bring you best Mother’s Day 2020 recipe ideas that you can make at home, to make her extra special. You can also go virtual, and prepare the same recipes along with your mom, while video calling. Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Mother’s Day 2020 Breakfast: Tomato Eggs

For an easy and flavourful breakfast, crack some eggs into a spicy tomato sauce and then serve them. Scatter with the coriander leaves and serve with crusty bread. The tomato eggs are easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

Mother’s Day 2020 Brunch: Pizza

If you are quarantining with mom, then you have the luxury of hosting her in person. And who says, Pizza cannot be a popular brunch choice? It does not matter if the crust is a deep dish or made with naan, it's vegetarian or non-vegetarian, Pizza is always a good idea that even means when it’s the brunch time. So, make your mom, an amazing pizza for brunch that is so perfect for Mother’s Day 2020 meal. From Heart-Shaped Pancakes to Waffles, Here's What You Can Prepare for Your Mother on The Special Day!

Mother’s Day 2020 Cake Recipe: Bake a Delight

What a better way to celebrate than with some indulgent cake recipes? Since going out is not an option currently, why not bake a cake for your mother at home? Do not worry about the recipe and ingredients as we have got you the easiest cake recipe that you can make at home with minimal ingredients.

Mother’s Day 2020 Dinner: Chicken and Broccoli Pesto Bow Ties

It is difficult to mess up pasta. Where there are indeed a lot of recipes that you can try at home, we suggest this dish is perfect for those who aren’t too skilled in the kitchen. The toasted pecans add unexpected warmth and crunch to this creamy pasta dish.

Mother’s Day 2020 Dessert: Chocolate Mocha Mousse

Chocolate Mocha Mousse is a creamy and decadent chocolate mousse recipe that is full of chocolate flavour. It is a quick, no-bake dessert that will surely impress your mother and end the day, in a delightful and sweet way. How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries at Home? Surprise Your Mom on Mother’s Day 2020 With This Delicious Recipe.

So, these are the best and easiest recipe ideas that you can make throughout the day to impress your mother with your newly-developed cooking skills during the quarantine. For those, who are away from their moms during this time, do not be disheartened and celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 virtually. You may have various plans to surprise your mother, but make sure you make a video call and appreciate everything she does and how much she means to you. Happy Mother’s Day!