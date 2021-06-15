It’s National Beer Day in Britain folks. A day when people take to the pubs and drink with abandon is finally here. On June 15th, Brits raise their glass to toast this delicious drink that's been around for centuries. It is after all a drink that is widely ubiquitous in this country, so what better way to celebrate it than to dedicate a whole day, where you can sit under the sun, get a cold beer and have some fun. While people are taking to their neighbourhood pubs to grab a pint with their mates, it is important to note that this day has an interesting tale behind its inception. Here's everything you need to know about the day of beer and good cheer.

History of National Beer Day

Formerly known as ale, we know that this drink brewed with a process of fermenting cereal and water with yeast has found its roots dated all the way back to 6000BC. In Britain, June 15th was chosen as a celebration of this concoction because of the Magna Carta that was signed way back in 1215 by king John to appease the members of his court. While the treaty was signed to provide equal rights to everyone and to express that no one - not even the king - was above the law, a special shout out was given to ale. Article 35 in the charter states "Let there be throughout our kingdom a single measure for wine and a single measure for ale and a single measure for corn, namely the London quarter."

With this, the country decided that this day would thus be known as National beer day and the rest is fermented history. National Beer Day is also known as Beer Day Britain. So grab a pint and have a Happy Beer Day Britain, Folks.

