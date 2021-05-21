Each year on the third Friday of May, we celebrate the National Endangered Species Day to raise awareness about endangered species on our planet and highlight the importance of these species in ensuring a healthy ecosystem. Considering the rapid acceleration in global warming on this planet, conservation of flora and fauna to save them from extinction has become the need of the hour, since plants and animals play an important role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

A healthy ecosystem is imperative for a sustainable future due to its significant contribution to the food supply and moderating the temperature of our atmosphere. Climate change has become an insidious global issue and must be dealt with to avoid a major catastrophe. This year, National Endangered Species Day will be observed on, May 21, 2021. Saving endangered species can go a long way in preserving our ecosystem. Here's a list of endangered species in India.

According to IUCN Red List, there are 16,306 are endangered species, including animals and plants, out of which 132 species are critically endangered in India.

Asiatic Lion

There are only 650 Asiatic lions left and can be found in Gir National Park, India.

One-Horned Rhinoceros

These endangered Indian species are hunted for their horns which is said to have some medicinal properties. There has been a significant decline in the One-horned rhinoceros population and can be mostly spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bengal Tiger

The Bengal Tiger is presently featured on the endangered species list. This majestic animal, weighing around 550 pounds can mostly be found in Sundarbans National Park, also can be spotted in the Ranthambore National Park, Jim Corbett National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park.

Red Panda

Native to the eastern Himalayas, Red panda is yet another species that is rapidly declining. Poaching and loss of habitat are a major cause for this furry reddish-brown, arboreal mammal, to be critically endangered in India.

Indian Vulture

Also known as ‘Old World vulture’ these birds are native to Pakistan, Nepal and India. This rare species has seen a 97% decline in its population, and it features under the ‘critically endangered’ section on the IUCN Red List.

The Endangered Species Act was ratified in 1973 to raise awareness about the dwindling wildlife population and highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and rehabilitation for all endangered species.

