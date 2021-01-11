National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed on January 11 to raise awareness on the issues of human trafficking. The month of January has been recognised as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021 falls on January 11 which is dedicated to creating awareness about the illegal practice. The observance was first observed in 2011 by Presidential Proclamation of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021, we bring to you some important facts about the practice which is a grave violation of human rights and leaves people helpless. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021 Quotes: Stop Human Trafficking Slogans, HD Images and Sayings That Will Inspire You to Act NOW!

The observance garners massive public support every year. From individual donations to government-organised events, various programs are held to create awareness of the day in varying ways. Human trafficking can affect people of any races and background. Below are some of the shocking facts that involve in the crime.

1. An estimated 21 million people are forced or coerced into human trafficking worldwide.

2. Human trafficking is the second-fastest-growing criminal industries in the world, despite being illegal in every country in the world.

3. This crime preys on society’s most vulnerable people.

4. Trafficked persons can be rich, poor, men, women, adults, children, runaway youth, citizens of a super country or foreign nationals.

5. Majority of trafficking victims are aged between 18-24 years of age.

6. Traffickers often 'advertise' the availability of commercial sex using online escort ads and social media sites.

7. Reportedly, human trafficking earns global profits of roughly $150 billion a year for traffickers.

8. Some reports indicate that a large number of child sex trafficking survivors in the US were once in the foster care system.

9. As per estimated data, internationally only about .04% survivors of human trafficking cases are identified.

10. In the US, 100,000 children are commercially sexually exploited every year, the number may be as high as 300,000.

11. There are different types of human trafficking. It also involves forced labour, marriage, prostitution, and organ removal.

12. At times, victims might innocently connect with a predator and be unable to “disconnect.”

Human trafficking is often driven by poverty, while many other factors are involved. Lack of education, government corruption, war, and a lack of human rights protections all contribute to this. It is important to work towards curbing these anti-social demons in the society to award a better future to our children.

