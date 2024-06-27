Every year, National PTSD Awareness Day is observed on June 27 to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The annual event is an opportunity to educate the public about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for PTSD, as well as to support those affected by this mental health condition. Posttraumatic stress disorder is a mental health problem that may develop after a person has been exposed to one or more traumatic events. An individual may suffer from PTSD after experiencing traumatic events like natural disasters, serious accidents, terrorist attacks, or assaults.

The common symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the incident. In this article, let’s know more about National PTSD Awareness Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event.

National PTSD Awareness Day 2024 Date

National PTSD Awareness Day 2024 is observed on Thursday, June 27.

National PTSD Awareness Day Significance

National PTSD Awareness Day holds great significance as the day promotes understanding and helps reduce the stigma associated with PTSD. The day raises awareness about PTSD, a mental health condition that can affect anyone who has experienced trauma. Increased awareness can lead to better understanding and empathy for those affected. National PTSD Awareness Day provides an opportunity to challenge misconceptions and reduce the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues.

On this day, various organizations and communities engage in activities and campaigns like educational programs, public service announcements, social media campaigns, and support group meetings.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

