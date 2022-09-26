Golu 2022 will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4. After the celebration of Golu, Vijayadashami will be marked on October 5. The Golu celebration usually revolves around setting up a multi-step table with various different dolls — all depicting stories and scenery from the Puranas. An integral part of the Golu set-up is the Dasavatharam — the Purana story about the creation and end of the world and all the forms of Lord Vishnu in this process. And as people prepare to set up and decorate their Bommai Kolu 2022, they are sure to want to check on Dashavatar order images, how to set up the Dasavatharam dolls, and Dasavatharam order with names to ensure their Golu set-up is correct. Happy Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022 Wishes: Share First Day of Navratri 2022 Greetings, Ghatasthapana WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status Pictures With Everyone.

Also known as Kolu, Gombe Habba, Bommai Kolu or Bommala Koluvuolu, the Golu celebration focuses on narrating stories from the Hindu texts that talk about everything from life, challenges, courting, weddings, as well as everyday scenarios. The Golu celebration is also considered to be a community event, where people visit each other’s homes to marvel at the dolls set up and decorated with great care. As we prepare to set up Golu for Bommai Kolu 2022, here is the complete Dasavatharam order with names and images for your reference.

1. Matsya (Fish – Sat Yuga)

2. Kurma (Tortoise – Sat Yuga)

3. Varaha (Boar – Sat Yuga)

4. Narasimha (Half-man/half-lion – Sat Yuga)

5. Vamana (Dwarf – Treta Yuga)

6. Parashurama (Warrior with an Axe – Treta Yuga)

7. Rama (Prince/king of Ayodhya – Treta Yuga)

8. Balarama (Philosopher & Guide – Dwapara Yuga)

9. Krishna (Philosopher & Guide – Dwapara Yuga)

10. Kalki (Eternity/White-Horse – Kala Yuga)



The first avatar in the Dasavatharam dolls is Matsya, the fish-life avatar of Lord Vishnu, which is followed by the Kurma avatar, depicted by a tortoise-like face. The Varaha avatar of Lord Vishnu is a giant boar who is often seen carrying the Earth on its nose. The Narasimha Avatar, as the name suggests, can be recognised as the lion-like version of Lord Vishnu, while the Vamana avatar is a saint-like doll who is slightly dwarfed. The sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu is Parashurama —the warrior god who carries an axe. The seventh and eighth avatars of Lord Vishnu can be distinguished based on their instruments and attire. While Lord Rama, as we know, dons a bow and arrow, Balarama carries a plough. The ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu is the Krishna avatar — depicted by the distinct blue colour of the idol as well as the presence of a flute. The last avatar of Lord Vishnu is the Kalki avatar. It is believed that when the Kalki avatar is uncovered, it will bring the end of the world. It is often depicted by a white-horse-like face, differentiated from the Varaha avatar by the absence of the earth on the nose.

