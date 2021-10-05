Navratri is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin, which falls in the months of September and October as per the Gregorian calendar. Navratri 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. The tenth day is celebrated as Dussehra also known as Vijay Dashmi which marks the ending of Navratri. Here's a list of Sharad Navratri 2021 wishes, Happy Navratri images and HD wallpapers, Happy Durga Puja greetings, October Navratri 2021 messages, quotes, SMS, GIFs and so on to wish your loved ones during the festival week. Navratri 2021 Colours List in October for PDF Download Online: Which 9 Color Dress To Wear Date-Wise in Sharad Navratri? Get Full Calendar and Significance of the Dress Code.

It is celebrated pan India in different ways. Though it is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars, the festivities extend beyond goddess Durga and various other goddesses such as Saraswati and Lakshmi. Gods such as Ganesha, Kartikeya, Shiva and Parvati are regionally honoured. Based on the celebrations and traditions of every region, we have compiled a variety of Whatsapp messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send on this auspicious day. From Ghatasthapana Rituals to Arti Muhurat, Dos and Don’ts To Keep in Mind To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

The word Navratri means nine nights in Sanskrit, "Nava" meaning "nine" and "Ratri" meaning "nights." Navratri is a nine-day festival. People wear nine different colours on the nine days to symbolise each avatar of Maa Durga. Yellow colour symbolises Shailputri avatar of Maa Durga, green symbolises Dwitiya Brahmcharini, gray symbolises Tritiya Chandraghanta, orange symbolises Chaturthi Kushmanda, white symbolises Panchami Skandamata, red symbolises Shashti Katyayani, royal blue symbolises Saptami Kaalratri, pink symbolises Ashtami Mahagauri and purple symbolises Navami Siddhidatri. To send wishes on every avatar of Goddess Durga you can select from our collection of WhatsApp stickers and GIF images.

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cherish New Beginnings With the Arrival of Maa Durga at Home. Happy Navratri! Happy Durga Puja

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Fantastic Nine Nights of Devotion, Spirituality, and Happiness. May Maa Shower Her Choicest Blessings Over You. Happy Navratri and Durga Puja.

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the 9 Avatars of Maa Durga Bless You With 9 Qualities – Power, Happiness, Humanity, Peace, Knowledge, Devotion, Name, Fame and Health. Happy Navratri and Durga Puja.

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Spirit of These Pious Navratri Days Bring You To Hope and Courage in Life. Happy Navratri to All. Happy Navratri and Durga Puja.

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray That This Navratri, Maa Durga Bestows Upon You and Your Family, All Nine Forms of Her Blessings. Happy Navratri and Durga Puja.

Navratri 2021 Wishes, Maa Durga Images and Messages for Family & Friends

From the fifth day of Navratri, people in Bengal observe the Durga puja. Various pandals are set up with the idol of Durga Maa. Durga Puja 2021 starts on 11 October, Monday and will end on 15 October, Friday with the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga. People play with colours and dance as they worship Maa Durga and take the idol for immersion. You can send Durga Puja wishes from our collection of Facebook messages, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF images and SMS. Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).