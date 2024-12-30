New Year 2025 is almost here and it’s time to give the final touches to the decorations. Whether you are celebrating at home or somewhere away, on a touristy spot, the excitement leading up to the New Year is unmatched. There is no better way to mark new beginnings than with the opulent rangoli designs. Along with the festive lights, individuals love to decorate their homes with captivating rangoli designs. The traditional rangoli designs are known by different names, accompanied by unique patterns that are enthusiastically created in households across India. Muggulu, also known as kolams, are the traditional floor art designs that are drawn during New Year in the hope for good luck and prosperity. Hence, in this article below, we bring you New Year 2025 muggulu designs, rangoli patterns, beautiful kolam ideas with dots, traditional motifs and easy pookalam patterns to mark a fresh start. New Year 2025 Lucky Food: From Grapes to Long Noodles, Bring Good Fortune to Your Table With These 5 Foods.

January 1 marks the New Year 2025. To celebrate the joyous occasion, creating beautiful muggulu designs at the centre and corners of your home can be a great idea. Traditionally, muggulu, or kolams, are drawn on a flat surface with white rice flour. With a creative twist, individuals also add colours to the designs for that unique and captivating appearance. Celebrate New Year 2025 with these traditional muggulu designs, rangoli patterns, and traditional kolam motifs. Start 2025 Right: Travel to These 6 Stunning Indian Locations in the New Year.

Watch Video of New Year Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video Tutorial of New Year Muggulu Designs:

Watch Video of Easy Kolam Designs With Dots:

Watch Video of Traditional Pookalam Patterns For New Year:

Rangolis are considered extremely auspicious in Indian households. On special occasions, different rangoli patterns are created in the hope of bringing good luck and prosperity. Let’s create beautiful rangoli designs and muggulu patterns to welcome New Year 2025 with joy.

