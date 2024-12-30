India, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, offers countless destinations to ring in the New Year. From serene beaches to bustling cities, the country transforms into a hub of celebrations and festivities as the clock strikes midnight. If you're looking to welcome 2025 with unforgettable experiences, India has something special for every traveller. Whether you prefer tranquil retreats or lively parties, we at LatestLY have curated a list of six destinations that promise a memorable start to the year. From Andamans and Jaisalmer to Kasol and Varanasi, 10 Best Places in the Country To Ring In New Year 2025

1. Goa: Known for its electrifying beach parties and vibrant nightlife, Goa is the ultimate destination for a New Year celebration.

Candolim Beach, Goa (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

2. Manali: Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali offers a snowy retreat, perfect for those seeking a serene and picturesque start to the year.

Manali City (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Jaipur: The Pink City’s royal palaces and traditional festivities provide a unique blend of culture and celebration.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

4. Mumbai: The City of Dreams dazzles with fireworks, rooftop parties, and celebrations that last until dawn.

Mumbai Skyline During Monsoon (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Kerala: For a tranquil New Year, Kerala’s backwaters and houseboats offer a peaceful yet enchanting experience.

Beach in Kerala (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

6. Rishikesh: For a spiritual beginning, Rishikesh offers yoga retreats and Ganga aarti to start the year with mindfulness.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s diverse destinations ensure there’s a perfect spot for everyone to welcome the New Year. Whether you’re chasing adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, these six places promise to make your 2025 unforgettable.

