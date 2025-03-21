Nowruz, meaning New Day in Persian, is an ancient festival marking the Persian New Year, celebrated on the spring equinox. Nowruz 2025 falls on March 20, coinciding with the Vernal Equinox and the celebration typically last for 13 days. With over 3,000 years of history, Nowruz is deeply rooted in Zoroastrian traditions and symbolises the renewal of nature, the triumph of light over darkness, and the start of a new year. Millions of people across Iran, Central Asia, the Middle East, and parts of the Caucasus and South Asia observe this joyous occasion with cultural rituals, gatherings, and festivities. As we celebrate Nowruz 2025, we bring you Nowruz 2025 wishes, Happy Parsi New Year greetings, Navroz Mubarak messages, heartfelt quotes, HD images and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

A key tradition of Nowruz is the preparation of the Haft-Seen table, which includes seven symbolic items, each starting with the Persian letter “S.” These items; such as Sabzeh (wheatgrass for rebirth), Samanu (sweet pudding for strength), and Seer (garlic for health); represent different aspects of prosperity and well-being. Families also engage in spring cleaning (Khaneh Tekani) before Nowruz, symbolising the removal of negativity and welcoming fresh beginnings. As you celebrate Nowruz 2025, share these Nowruz 2025 wishes, Happy Parsi New Year greetings, Navroz Mubarak messages, heartfelt quotes, HD images and wallpapers. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Nowruz Wishes

Nowruz Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Greetings

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navroz Mubarak Images

Navroz Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navroz Mubarak Images

Navroz Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parsi New Year Wallpapers

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parsi New Year Wallpapers

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz is a time of togetherness, with loved ones gathering for festive meals and cultural performances. Traditional Nowruz dishes like Sabzi Polo ba Mahi (herbed rice with fish) and Kuku Sabzi (herb frittata) reflect the themes of renewal and prosperity. People also exchange gifts, visit elders, and partake in outdoor celebrations, such as Sizdah Bedar, the 13th-day picnic that concludes the festivities. Beyond its cultural significance, Nowruz embodies universal themes of hope, renewal, and unity. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this festival transcends borders, bringing communities together in celebration of a brighter future. Through its rich traditions and timeless spirit, Nowruz continues to inspire joy and optimism for generations to come. Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).