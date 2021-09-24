New Delhi, September 24: National Service Scheme Day or NSS Day is observed and celebrated on September 24 every year. Launched in 1969, NSS is a public service program being run by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. On NSS Day, programmes are held across the country to appreciate students who participated in social services. Scroll down to know history and significance of NSS Day and messages regarding the occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind Confers the National Service Scheme Awards.

NSS Day History:

The idea of inclusion of students in social services was first put by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after India achieved Independence. In the first Five-Year Plan, presented in 1952, the Indian government stressed on the requirement of labour and social service by students in India for a year. Later on, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru instructed the Ministry of Education to form a competent scheme for the introduction of national service into academic institutions. Eventually in 1969, NSS was introduced.

NSS Day Significance:

The National Service Scheme was launched to develop student' personality through community service. It assumes significance for those who join and learn how make the best use of their abilities for society's welfare. The NSS also helped remote areas get assistance from youths for development works. NSS Day is an occasion to praise selfless deeds of its participants for the betterment of the society.

NSS Day 2021 Messages:

Congratulations to all the awardees of the National Service Scheme Awards 2019-20 ! Each awardee has a fascinating story of service to society. A momentous occasion for team @_NSSIndia ! pic.twitter.com/phHfwEoosF — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 24, 2021

Working tirelessly with the motto of "Not Me But You", NSS teaches us the values of selfless service. Greetings to all on the NSS foundation day. Let's pledge to dedicate our lives to the service of the nation and its people. pic.twitter.com/0s83BtLe1z — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 24, 2021

On the occasion of NSS Day, Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2019-20 in the presence of Shri @ianuragthakur. I would like to congratulate all the winners of NSS Awards. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/BzjKFTbAnV — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) September 24, 2021

Wishing to all the National Service Scheme volunteers HAPPY #NSSDay. Not me but you. pic.twitter.com/neqqtPANGr — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 24, 2021

With the Moto of "Not Me But You", all the volunteers of @NSS_India_ are doing tiredless work to do Seva for the Nation. Heartily tributes to all Volunteer of #NationalServiceScheme on the very special occasion of NSS Day. #NSSDay #NotMeButYou #NSS pic.twitter.com/0zia3Rqtn5 — Prangshu Deb (@prangshudeb) September 24, 2021

NSS Motto:

The motto of NSS is “Not Me But You”, which reflects the need for selfless service. The motto perfectly illustrates the objective of NSS, which is to develop spirit of selflessness and desire for collective progress among students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).