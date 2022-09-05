Pitru Paksha, which means the ancestors' fortnight, is a 16-day lunar period observed by the Hindu population in the month of Bhadrapada that follows the fortnight immediately after Ganesh Utsav in western and southern India. Hindus pay homage to their ancestors or Pitras in Hindi through food and water. The ritual is known as Shradh, which is performed with faith and sincerity to pay gratitude to the departed souls, especially to dead parents. The community's custom of Shradh is considered inauspicious because of the death rites that are executed during the ceremony. Pitru Paksha 2022 will be observed from September 10, Saturday and will end on September 25, Sunday. But as this observance is very important and has many specific rules associated with it, one must know the Pitru Paksha 2022 dos and don'ts before marking the various customs of the event. Pitru Paksha 2022 Start & End Dates: Know Significance, Shradh and Tarpan Rituals To Pay Homage to Ancestors.

Pitru Paksha 2022 Dos:

1. During the Pitru Pandharavda, maintain chastity and try to be calm, quiet and cooperative, as it is a time of repentance.

2. Food must be offered to the needy, poor and animals.

3. Try to have only one serving of food during your meals.

4. Seeking proper guidance before performing the Shradh ritual is essential. Ask a learned priest or Brahmins about the appropriate time and location for performing Shradh.

5. As per the Hindu scriptures, the eldest son (who should wear a dhoti and remain bare-chested) holds the right to perform Shradh karma with Pind Daan to the ancestors. If the eldest son is not alive, then the younger son, grandson, or wife's son should perform the ritual.

6. The Pind Daan, which consists of rice and sesame seeds, is offered to crows who are considered the messengers of Yama, the God of death, or the deceased ancestors themselves.

Pitru Paksha 2022 Dont's

1. One should strictly avoid consuming alcohol, tobacco, non-vegetarian food and food such as onion, garlic, black mustard, black salt, jeera, chana, brinjals, lentils and cucumbers.

2. Do not organise auspicious functions like marriage; avoid purchasing luxury items like homes or vehicles.

3. Use silver or brass vessels during the lunar period and avoid using iron objects.

4. The person doing the Shradh should avoid cutting nails, shaving the beard and trimming hair. These things can be done a day before Pitru Paksha.

Hindu folks do Shradh to ensure that the departed soul of our ancestors goes to heaven. In this context, Garuda Purana scripture says, "there is no salvation for a man without a son". The 16-day lunar period is mainly marked to seek forgiveness from our dead ancestors, to relieve ourselves from Pitru Dosha and please them with food offerings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).