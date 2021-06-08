Vat Savitri is an annual auspicious festival celebrated by married women in Maharashtra, Gujrat, North Indian, and some states of South India. Strict fasting or vrat is observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands and for the well-being of their family members. As per the Purnimant calendar, this year Vrat Savitri will be observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya and it will continue till Shani Amavasya. So, the main Vat Puja will be celebrated on June 10, 2021.

According to the Amanta calendar, Vrat Savitri which is also known as Vat Purnima in South India will be observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. The significance of Vat Savitri Vrat is highly glorified in Hindu Puranas like Skanda Purana, Bhavishyothra Purana, and Mahabharata among others. The God of death, Lord Yama was extremely pleased looking at the devotion of Savitri towards her husband Satyawan and he was compelled to return the life of Savitri's husband.

To celebrate the auspicious festival, women take bath before sunrise. After that, they wear new clothes, vermillion, bangles, etc, and perform puja the Banyan tree. Some women offer puja to idols of Satyavan and Savitri. They make several special dishes at home, donates food to the poor. Now, as Vat Savitri 2021 almost nearing, women across the nation are gearing up for the auspicious festival. Putting henna Mehendi designs on hand is almost important for the festival. Thus, if you are looking for some easy and quick henna patterns to put on your hands for Vat Purnima you are at the right place. Take a look at some of the best Mehendi designs here:

Easy Mehendi Pattern

Gorgeous Mehendi Design

Elegant Mehendi Pattern

Simple Henna Mehendi Design

Stunning Traditional Mehendi Design

Check Out Easy Mehendi Design Video Here:

That's all guys! We hope now you can select the best Mehendi design for Vat Savitri 2021 celebration. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021.

