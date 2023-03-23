Mumbai, March 23: This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on the evening of March 22. Muslims in Ahmedabad and other parts of the country will observe their first Roza of Ramzan on March 24, Friday. We, at LatesLY, bring you a full month of Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Ahmedabad for convenience. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from early morning till evening and abstain from eating or drinking water from dawn till dusk. The fast is broken by consuming dates and water in the evening. The morning meal is known as Sehri while the evening meal is called Iftar. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Ahmedabad. Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Lucknow: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Ahmedabad:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:24 AM 6:53 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:23 AM 6:53 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:22 AM 6:54 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:21 AM 6:54 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:20 AM 6:54 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:19 AM 6:55 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 05:18 AM 6:55 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 05:17 AM 6:56 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 05:16 AM 6:56 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 05:15 AM 6:56 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 05:14 AM 6:57 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 05:13 AM 6:57 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 05:12 AM 6:57 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 05:11 AM 6:58 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 05:10 AM 6:58 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 05:09 AM 6:58 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 05:08 AM 6:59 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 05:07 AM 6:59 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 05:05 AM 7:00 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 05:04 AM 7:00 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 05:03 AM 7:00 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 05:02 AM 7:01 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 05:01 AM 7:01 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 05:00 AM 7:02 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:59 AM 7:02 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:58 AM 7:02 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:57 AM 7:03 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:56 AM 7:03 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:55 AM 7:04 PM 21 Apr 2023

Muslims celebrate this religious time by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you. We at LatestLY wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan.

