22 Mar, 17:03 (IST) Ramzan 1444 Crescent Announcement Expected After Maghrib Prayers Muslims in Oman, Jordan, Morocco and South Africa will try to sight the Ramadan 2023 moon this evening. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 start date in Oman, Jordan, Morocco and South Africa. Hilal committees are expected to make an announcement on Ramzan 1444 crescent after Maghrib prayers. Stay here with us for live news updates.

Delhi, March 22: Muslims worldwide including Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa are eagerly waiting for the holy month of Ramadan also spelt as Ramzan. Ramadan is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. The moon sighting will be conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa. Those looking for the Ramadan 2023 date in Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa can follow our live news updates on Ramadan 2023 moon sighting.

The Eid al-Fitr date varies every year depending on the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. If the new moon is not visible, the month lasts 30 days. When Is Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE? Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan and First Day of Fasting.

The festival marks the end of the roza from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. The fasts are observed to extend gratitude and pay respects to the Almighty for providing strength and endurance during the fasting month. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa

Muslims in Countries like Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa will most likely sight the Ramadan moon on March 22 and the first Roza (Fast) will be observed on March 23. However, If the moon is not sighted on March 22, then the first day of fasting will be from March 24 in Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran and South Africa.

At the end of Ramadan2023, Muslims worldwide will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023. Depending on the new moon sighting, Eid al-Fitr is likely to fall on April 21 this year.