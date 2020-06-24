Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas: It will be the 456th death anniversary of Rani Durgavati this year. She is popularly known as the ‘Great Hindu Warrior Queen’ and is considered to be one of the most revered figures in Indian history. ‘Balidan Diwas’ is celebrated in India as a day of tribute to Rani Durgavati. She was the Queen of Gondwana until her brave death in a war against the Mughals in 1564. There’s a lot to know about the life of brave Rani Durgavati. She is remembered for her able administration and enhancing the rich heritage during her reign. As we observe her death anniversary, we bring all you need to know about Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas 2020 – its date, history, significance, and more.

When is Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas observed?

The occasion of Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas is observed on June 24, which will fall on Wednesday this year. It will be Queen Durgavati’s 456th anniversary this year.

What is the history of Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas?

It’s not just her life achievements that are remembered over the centuries, but the manner of her death too. She breathed her last in a battlefield, fighting for the safety of her kingdom, against the Mughals. In the year 1562, Mughal emperor Akbar was on an expansion spree. One of his Generals, Khwaja Abdul Majid Asaf Khan, had set eyes on the unprecedented prosperity and wealth of Rani Durgavati’s kingdom. After taking permission from his Emperor, Asaf Khan finally attacked her state.

When she heard about the invasion by Mughals, Rani Durgavati decided to secure her kingdom, and ensure its safety at any cost. She knew about the uneven strength on either side, but the security of her kingdom was the top priority. She said, “it is better to die respectfully than to live a disgraceful life.” A grim battle ensued in the valley nearby, i.e. Narri. Both the sides fought valiantly and lost several lives. However, it was Rani Durgavati who witnessed more casualties. Their deaths were so much that even her Faujdar Arjun Das was killed in the battle. The Queen’s troops fought bravely, so much so that the Mughals were pushed back three times.

However, with less manpower and more deaths, Rani Durgavati had to reconsider her warfare plans. She advised her counsels to lead the attack in the night, but it was not adopted. They, however, asked her to leave the battlefield and save her life. Rani Durgavati, known for her immense bravery, refused to relent.

The next day, Asaf Khan was aided by heavy-artillery support in the war. The unequal strength between the two sides was so clear by now that the end seemed near. The Mughals clearly had the upper hand. Rani Durgavati, who was badly injured in the battle, decided to not leave the battlefield and instead pulled out a dagger and killed herself on June 24, 1564. The date is popularly observed as ‘Balidan Diwas’, since then.

What is the importance of Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas?

There are a lot of important aspects when one looks at the Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas. The day is observed as Balidan Diwas as a fitting tribute to her legacy. Not only she excelled in the battlefield, but the manner of ruling during her reign earned her a spot in the list of ‘Greats’.

The Balidan Diwas tells us how she lived by her principles even at the time of her death. The episode comes as a gentle reminder of sacrifice. The war with Akbar’s General teaches us how not to back down by looking at the enemy (obstacles, problems etc.) Farmers were happy, and so were the remaining subjects in her state of Gondwana. From waterworks to contributing towards social causes, Rani Durgavati’s reign is considered to be one of the most respected reigns in Indian history.

