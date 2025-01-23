Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share National Girl Child Day Wishes, Motivational Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Day

Rashtriya Balika Diwas, also called National Girl Child Day, is celebrated every year in India on January 24. Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. Celebrate the day by sharing Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025 wishes and messages.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2025 04:25 PM IST
Rashtriya Balika Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rashtriya Balika Diwas, also called National Girl Child Day, is celebrated every year in India on January 24. Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. The day aims to raise awareness about the rights, education, health, and safety of girls. It encourages parents and elders to show support, love, and care to their girl child. Girls across the globe face several issues like limited access to education, early marriages, abuse, and more. The day is celebrated to highlight the challenges faced by them and empahsise the importance of gender equality, and it empowers girls to dream big. On this day, many schools, communities, and organisations conduct programmes, seminars, workshops, events, and campaigns to promote the message. Celebrate the day by sharing thoughtful Rashtriya Balika Diwas messages and wishes. National Girl Child Day 2025 Messages: Share Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Promote Awareness About the Rights, Education and Empowerment of Girls.

The celebration was established by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. The government uses this day to highlight its various programmes and schemes for girls. It is also a reminder that, as people, we need to treat girls with respect and give them access to the same opportunities as boys. The celebration also highlights achievements made by girls in various fields to show that they are also capable of achieving big things if they can dream big. To celebrate the day and raise awareness, share motivational messages. To help, we have compiled a list of Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025 quotes and greetings and National Girl Child Day HD images and wallpapers. You can download them for free online and share them via WhatsApp or Facebook. National Girl Child Day Theme for the Last Five Years: Everything You Need To Know About Rashtriya Balika Diwas.

Rashtriya Balika Diwas Messages

    This Rashtriya Balika Diwas 2025, let’s spread the message and raise awareness about the challenges and issues that girls around the world face. Let’s aim to make a positive change and make this world a better and safer place for girls.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

