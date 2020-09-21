Recycling is the way of life that can not only help us build a better, greener and more sustainable future but also ensure that we, each take accountability for our cations and make conscious choices. In an effort to instil recycling as a necessary habit and educate people on the simple steps that they can take to get closer to having a recycle life; Recycle Now commemorates Recycle Week in the UK. Recycle Week 2020 will be celebrated from September 21 to September 27 this year and is the 17th year of this commemoration. Recycle Week celebration holds immense importance and here is everything you need to know about When Recycle Week 2020 is, Recycle Week 2020 Theme, and more. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

When is Recycle Week 2020 celebrated?

As mentioned above, Recycle Week 2020 will be celebrated from September 21 to September 27 and will focus on raising awareness of different steps and initiatives that we need to take to partake in recycling.

Recycle Week 2020 Theme

The theme for Recycle Week 2020 is thanking the nation for continuing to recycle despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, under the banner 'Together - We Recycle'. The aim of this year’s celebration is to recognise the sacrifices made by front-liners as well as citizens who are creating positive change in this world. Global Recycling Day 2020: From Old Books to Jeans, 5 Household Items That Can Be Reused Beautifully (Watch Videos)

History of Recycle Week in the UK

Recycle Week was started around 17 years ago by WRAP under the banner of Recycle Now. The main motivation behind this celebration is to inspire more and more people to turn to recycle, using sustainable products and thanking those involved in the recycling industry who are striving to make this world a better place. Every year, the organisation adopts a different every year theme to convey their key messaging of the year and help make recycling an accessible option for more and more people.

In the middle of the ongoing pandemic, it is more important than ever to celebrate the key members of the society who have ensured that these activities continue to occur. This year’s celebration of Recycle Week is, therefore, more important than ever, for in the brim of challenges is it best to participate in activities that make life better for one and all. Happy recycling!

