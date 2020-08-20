Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 will be celebrated on August 20, which also marks the 76th birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day stands for sharing good feelings and positive vibes with each other. Rajiv Gandhi as the youngest Prime Minister tried to propagate communal harmony, peace and national integrity within India. He was also known as the goodwill ambassador to the world.

The intention behind celebrating Sadbhavna Diwas is to promote national integration and communal harmony. On this day, usually, apart from prayer meetings, floral tributes, programmes such as planting of saplings, seminars, blood donation camps are also held. However, Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 will be celebrated in a muted manner on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sadbhavana Diwas is also popularly known as Harmony Day stands. So at a time, when the entire world is grappling with coronavirus let's pledge to support and spread joy and harmony.

