The observance of Sheetala Ashtami is one of the major festivals for the people of the Hindu community. The festival is dedicated to Sheetala Mata, who is also popularly known as Goddess Sheetala. She is considered to be a healer and someone who protects her devotees from several contagious diseases. The festival of Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated twice a year, and across the country amidst grandeur fanfare. Sheetala Saptami 2021 Dos and Don'ts: Why Is Leftover Food the Previous Eaten on This Occasion? Rituals to Observe for Good Luck and Prosperity on Basoda.

There are several rituals, customs, and traditions that people sincerely follow on the occasion of Sheetala Ashtami. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Sheetala Ashtami 2021. If you are searching for more information about Sheetala Ashtami 2021 – its puja date, puja muhurat, fasting rules, significance, and more, then you stop your search here. At LatestLY, we bring all you need to know about Sheetala Ashtami 2021 and its auspicious observance.

What is the puja date of Sheetala Ashtami 2021?

There are two occasions of Sheetala Ashtami in a calendar year. One takes place in the month of Chaitra and then another in the month of Shravan. However, the Sheetala Ashtami which occurs in Chaitra is considered more significant.

Sheetala Ashtami takes place on the 7th day (Ashtami) during the Krishna Paksha. Hence, the festive event of Sheetala Ashtami 2021 will take place on April 3, i.e., Saturday.

What Is the Puja Muhurta (Auspicious Timing) For Sheetala Ashtami 2021?

Sheetla Ashtami auspicious time:

Ashtami Tithi will begin on 04 April 2021 from 04:12 AM

Ashtami date ends on 05 April 2021 at 02:00 am

Puja Muhurta - 6.08 AM to 6. 41 in the evening

Total duration of worship - 12 hours 33 minutes

What are the fasting rules of Sheetala Ashtami Vrat?

There are a lot of devotees who observe Sheetala Ashtami Vrat please Goddess Sheetala. Also, there are different forms of Sheetala Ashtami Vrat associated with the festive event and the most popular is Sheetala Ashtami Basoda Vrat.

As per our ancient scriptures, it is believed that eating cold, non-spicy and plain food helps greatly in our digestive system. People across the country observe Sheetala Ashtami Basoda Vrat, which means one cannot consume freshly-cooked food on this auspicious day. Basoda means stale food, i.e. cooked food a day before. Hence a lot of people also call this vrat as Sheetala Ashtami Basoda.

What are the rituals of Sheetala Ashtami?

People follow some rituals and traditions in the name of Sheetala Ashtami. They wake up early in the morning and take a bath with lukewarm water before/during the sunrise. People clean their home temples and also visit a nearby Sheetala Mata Mandir if possible.

While some observe Sheetala Ashtami Vrat, Sheetala Satam Vrat, and Sheetala Ashtami Basoda Vrat, a lot of other devotees shave their heads bald, to pay homage to Goddess Sheetala Mata. There are several pujas conducted in high praise of Sheetala Mata, where hearing Sheetala Satam Vrat Katha is highly blissful.

What is the significance of Sheetala Ashtami?

As mentioned, Sheetala Ashtami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The popular ‘Skanda Purana’ discusses the significance of observing Sheetala Ashtami.

As per a legend, it is said that Sheetala Mata was born from the different avatars of Goddess Parvati and Goddess Durga. People who worship her on this day and fulfil all the rituals dutifully are blessed with a healthy life ahead. Mothers, who observe the holy Sheetala Ashtami Vrat, are highly rewarded with the well-being of their children throughout their life.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2021. Do share your festive regards with your loved ones, and those who are not aware of this auspicious festival, do share this information about Sheetala Ashtami 2021 with them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).