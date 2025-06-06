Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is an annual event in Maharashtra celebrated on June 6 with great fanfare and grandeur. This day marks the grand celebration of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the sovereign ruler of the Maratha Empire. As per the Hindu calendar, Shivaji’s Shivrajyabhishek took place on the 13th day of Jyeshtha month’s first fortnight in 1596. The Gregorian calendar indicates the historic day was June 6, 1674. Hence, it is said that on June 6, 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was crowned at Raigad Fort and was adorned with the title of ‘Chhatrapati’. At the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Soyarabai was crowned as the queen and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Maharaj was crowned as the crown prince. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2025 falls on Friday, June 6. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date As per Hindu Calendar: Know the Significance of the Shiv Jayanti Marking the Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is an important event, especially in the state of Maharashtra, as it marks a turning point in Indian history when Shivaji was officially recognised as an independent king. Sambhaji Chhatrapati, his thirteenth descendant, started the Shivrajyabhishekmahotsav 18 years ago with a humble beginning.

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2025 Date

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Significance

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala holds great significance and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and respect. Various events are organised to celebrate the life, works and contributions of Shivaji Maharaj. Statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji across India are decorated with flowers and garlands to mark this special occasion. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is an important day as it marks the foundation of ‘Hindvi Swaraj’.

Shivaji was determined to ensure that the people understood the true meaning of Swarajya and resisted any occupation and exploitation by outside invaders. Shivaji Maharaj was one of the most progressive rulers of India. His ideals about society, especially in the fields of governance, military strategy, diplomacy, intolerance and respect for women are relevant even today.

