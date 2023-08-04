Single Working Women's Day is celebrated annually on August 4 in the USA to honour, celebrate and recognize the critical role that single women play in society. As the name suggests, the day commemorates all working women who are employed and managing things independently, without being dependent on anyone. The day highlights the important role that single women play in our communities and families. Single Working Women's Day was founded by Barbara Payne in 2006. She was a single working woman, and her friends created the Single Working Women's Affiliate Network and, subsequently, Single Working Women's Day to celebrate themselves. Scroll down to learn more about Single Working Women's Day 2023 date, the significance of the day, and more. ‘Single Working Woman Can Adopt Kid’: Bombay High Court Sets Aside Order Stopping Woman From Adopting Sister’s Child on Ground That She Is Working Person.

Single Working Women's Day 2023 Date

Single Working Women's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, August 4. Motivational Quotes, Images and Greetings Shared by Netizens Online.

Single Working Women's Day Significance

Single Working Women's Day holds great significance as the day acknowledges and advocates for women's rights and achievements. This day is an excellent platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments and calls for gender equality. Like all other working women, single working women play crucial societal roles by contributing to their communities. They deserve recognition for their accomplishments and efforts, so Single Working Women's Day is marked across the globe.

This Single Working Women's Day, make sure you take time to appreciate the efforts of the single working women in your life and tell them how much you respect them for their hard work and what they are.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).