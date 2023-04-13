A divorced single maternal aunt wanted to adopt the child of her sister. However, the District protection unit initially did not allow it on the grounds that she was a working woman. The district judge rejected the application, saying, "The prospective parent being a working lady, will not be able to give personal attention to the child per contra the biological parents would be in a better condition to take care of the child." Later, when their advocate approached the Bombay High Court, it set the observation aside that working women cannot adopt a child. If a similar condition applies to a single parent, the court wants to see if they are performing. However, it is contrary in this case. According to sub-section (2) of Section 56 of the JJ Act, The adoption of child from a relative, irrespective of their religion, is allowed. Afghanistan: Single Women, Widows Are Struggling To Find Their Next Meal Under Taliban Restrictions.

Single Working Women Can Adopt

Single Working Women Can Adopt Child Under Juvenile Justice Act: Bombay High Court @CourtUnquote #BombayHighCourt #workingmoms https://t.co/PtJv1qhmAN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)