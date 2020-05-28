Sitalsasthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva and Parvati Photos, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share on This Day

Sitalsasthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sitalsasthi is celebrated to honour the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is a major festival, especially for the Utkal Brahmins since ages. Sitalsasthi 2020 is today, May 28, and devotees will worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this holy day, seeking their blessings. They flock to the nearby temples, observe fasts and worship the god, chanting sacred mantras. However, this year Sitalsasthi observation will be different. Because of the pandemic, most countries are under lockdown, and religious places in India are shut too. Hence, Sitalsasthi 2020 celebration will be virtual this year, with devotees marking the auspicious day at home, and sending greetings to their near ones via online messaging apps. To help you celebrate the day virtually, here we bring you Sitalsasthi 2020 HD images and wishes. Download our latest collection of Lord Shiva and Parvati photos, and send it along with Sitalsasthi 2020 WhatsApp Sticker messages, Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate the day. Sitalsasthi 2020 Date: Know Significance of the Obseravance That Celebrates the Marriage of Hindu God Shiva With Parvati.

According to legends, it was during, Jyeshta Shukla Paksha Panchami, Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. The mythological tales suggest many verses of their wedding. Every year, their marriage is celebrated towards the end of the summer season, the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month, Jyestha. Devotees also pray the rain Gods to give a reprieve from the scorching heat. While you celebrate the day at home, worshipping the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati, you can also make the festival memorable, by sharing Sitalsasthi 2020 Images and Wishes. Send Happy Sitalsasthi 2020 greetings with messages, wishes, Lord Shiva and Parvati photos and GIFs to mark the holy observance.

