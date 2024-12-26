St Stephen’s Day is the annual event in Ireland held on December 26 that is dedicated to the Saint Stephen. This day honours St Stephen, the first Christian martyr and was known for his service to the poor and needy. In Ireland, St Stephen's Day is also known as ‘Day of the Wren’ or the Feast of Saint Stephen, is a Christian saint's day to celebrate Saint Stephen. The day is celebrated on December 26 in Western Christianity and December 27 in Eastern Christianity. In Latin Christian denominations, Saint Stephen's Day marks the second day of Christmastide. Christmastide 2024 Dates: Know History and Significance of the Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrations.

St Stephen, one of the seven deacons chosen by the Apostles, was martyred for his faith in the early days of Christianity. The day commemorates his devotion and sacrifice. In Ireland, the occasion serves as a time to reflect on generosity, kindness, and the values of selflessness. In this article, let’s know more about St. Stephen's Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event in Ireland. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025: From Splashing Plates to Wearing White, Fun NYE Traditions From Around the World to Ring In New Year.

St Stephen's Day 2024 Date in Ireland

St Stephen's Day in Ireland falls on Thursday, December 26.

St Stephen's Day Significance

Saint Stephen's Day is the second day of Christmastide and is celebrated in honour of one of the first Christian martyrs, Saint Stephen, who was stoned to death in 36 AD. In Ireland, the day is one of ten official public holidays and it is sometimes shortened to ‘Stephen's Day’. In the Irish language, the holiday is called Lá Fhéile Stiofáin (Saint Stephen's Day) or Lá an Dreoilín (Wren Day).

It is not just a continuation of Christmas festivities but also a day rich in Irish cultural identity. People dress up in old clothes, wear straw hats and travel from door to door with fake wrens and they dance, sing and play music.

