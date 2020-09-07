Superhuman Day is observed on September 7 annually to honour people who face challenges of various physical disabilities. The day is to celebrate and bring recognition to hundreds of athletes, musicians, artists and others who had to face dishonour as they are differently-abled. The day is to commemorate the ones who did not let their disabled limitation to stop them from going after their dreams. It is also to encourage them and those with big dreams but has come under societal pressure. Differently-Abled Athlete Does a Front Flip High Jump On-Field and Netizens Are Impressed (Watch Video)

Superhuman Day History And Significance

Superhuman Day was the idea of Channel 4 to highlight some extraordinary athletes at the Summer Paralympic Games. In 2016, when Channel 4 was the official broadcaster for the Paralympics, they decided to recognise these athletes whose achievements were never acknowledged. Their campaign began with the advertising campaign of Channel 4 ‘We are The Superhumans,’ presenting 140 differently-abled people who were trying to change how society looked at them. Differently-Abled Man Playing Carrom With Feet And Striking A Stunning Shot Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Superhuman Day Celebrations

While Paralympics began in 1948, but participants in the category were neither in the spotlight nor were recognized for their abilities. To honour wounded soldiers of World War II, an athletic event was organised called '1948 International Wheelchair games'. Thereafter in 1988, Paralympics was held in Seoul, Soth Korea. Differently-Abled Zomato Delivery Boy Going Viral for Delivering Food on His Tricycle; Twitterati Inspired and Motivated (Watch video)

You can celebrate Superhuman Day by encouraging disabled people around the world to follow their ambitions. If you have a differently-abled person in your family, support them and tell them to aim higher. Tell them about musicians, archers, craftsman, painters, people from every walk of life who have not let their disabilities become an obstacle in their journey. You can observe the day by sharing thoughts and photos about Superhuman Day on social media using the hashtag #SuperhumanDay.

