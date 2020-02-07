Differently-Abled Athlete Does a Front Flip High Jump On-Field and Netizens Are Impressed (Watch Video)

Differently abled athlete (Photo Credits: Susanta Nanda IFS Twitter)

Video of a differently-abled athlete doing a front flight high jump has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the athlete running and jumping with confidence not letting disability come in between of the act. After he makes a perfect landing on the field, people can be heard cheering for him. As the video went viral, people praised him and his dedication. Many said that watching the video has inspired them too. Differently-Abled Man Playing Carrom With Feet And Striking A Stunning Shot Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Susanta Nanda IFS posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Every great story happened when someone decided not to give up." The video has received over 7,000 views and more than 1,200 likes on Twitter. Soon, words of encouragement started flooding the comments section. One Twitter user wrote, "It's amazing what we can achieve if we put our mind and heart to it!!" Another netizen wrote, "Way to go bro. You are an inspiration to me, you are like sunshine on a dull day. Salute to you and your efforts."

Differently-Abled Athlete Does a Front Flip High-Jump:

Every great story happened when someone decided not to give up🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VLVGDlAbyl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 6, 2020

Susanta Nanda had previously posted another video wherein a differently-abled girl can be seen running a race on crutches. In the clip, a group of girls could be seen participating in a race with a girl on crutches. As the race begins, everyone starts running and so does the differently-abled one. The video had also gone viral on social media platforms garnering praises from netizens.