Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual figures who died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. The death anniversary of Vivekananda is observed on July 4 every year. His teachings and philosophy continue to inspire millions of people worldwide. Vivekananda was born into an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family in Calcutta on January 12, 1863, and was inclined from a young age toward religion and spirituality. He later found his guru, Ramakrishna, and became a monk. Swami Vivekananda is credited for taking the concepts of ‘Yoga’ and ‘Vedanta’ to the Western world. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Great Indian Philosopher, Says 'His life Always Inspires Patriotism, Spirituality and Diligence'.

The year 2023 will mark the 121st death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda- the great philosopher and social reformer. With his popular speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, Vivekananda attracted the world's attention to the treasure of India's culture and heritage. His charismatic personality and incredible knowledge surpassed the barriers of countries, religions, and cultures.

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2023 Date

Swami Vivekananda's Death Anniversary will be observed on Tuesday, July 4.

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary Significance

On Vivekananda's death anniversary, people of the country pay homage to his teachings and remember his contributions to spirituality, social reform, and education. Vivekananda was a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and was instrumental in establishing the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math. These organizations are dedicated to the spiritual, educational, and humanitarian service. On July 4 every year, various events, including lectures, seminars, and cultural programs, are organized to commemorate the life and legacy of the great thinker of all times.

