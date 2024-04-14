Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is celebrated by the Tamil community around the world. It marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar year and usually falls on April 14th. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm and is a time for new beginnings, feasting, and family gatherings. The significance of Puthandu lies in its celebration of the cycle of life, with the past year being bid farewell and the new year welcomed with hope and optimism. People clean their houses, prepare festive meals, and decorate their homes with kolams (traditional designs made with rice flour) to welcome the new year.

One of the most important aspects of Puthandu is the "Kanni" ritual, where the first sight of the day is considered auspicious. A traditional arrangement of auspicious items such as fruits, vegetables, gold, silver, jewelry, betel leaves, areca nuts, and flowers is prepared and viewed first thing in the morning. People also visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for the new year. Special prayers and pujas are conducted in temples, and devotees participate in these rituals with devotion and fervor. It is believed that starting the new year with prayers and positive thoughts brings prosperity and happiness.

Wishing each other on Puthandu is a joyful part of the celebration. People greet each other with the traditional Tamil New Year greeting, "Puthandu Vazthukal," which means "Happy New Year." Families and friends exchange gifts, sweets, and new clothes as a symbol of love and goodwill.

Tamil New Year 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

Tamil New Year 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Happy Tamil New Year (File Image)

Tamil New Year 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

Tamil New Year 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

Tamil New Year 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

Puthandu 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

Puthandu 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

Puthandu is a vibrant festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Tamil community. It is a time for renewal, reflection, and rejoicing in the company of loved ones. The traditions associated with Puthandu are deeply rooted in Tamil culture and serve to strengthen the bonds of family and community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 06:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).