Wishing every Indian youth a very Happy National Youth Day! The significant day is the celebration of the young guns of this country, who have the potential to shape a better future for India. National Youth Day, or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas, is annually commemorated on January 12, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. As we celebrate National Youth Day 2025 on Sunday, here is a beautiful collection of the top 25 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti images, Happy National Youth Day 2025 wishes, Rashtriya Yuva Diwas messages, Swami Vivekananda quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the all-important day in India.

Swami Vivekananda was a great believer in the power of the Indian youth to not just transform their own lives but eventually impact the world in a positive manner. He believed that the young population of any country could make or break the nation. In his life, Swami Vivekananda conducted hundreds of public and private lectures and classes. Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Datta in a Bengali family, Swami Vivekananda embarked on his spiritual journey in 1881 when he met his guru - Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The decision to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984 by the Government of India. The inspiration behind this was the continued impact that Swami Vivekanda’s work had on the young Indians.

Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and fanfare in India, and it includes various events and functions in schools and colleges, conferences, speeches, competitions, and more. The idea is to help harness the talent in the youth of India and to give them a platform to express how they feel about various issues. You, too can join in celebrating the day by simply sharing motivational quotes and words of encouragement towards our youth.

The youth in the country really hold the power to transform the world, and we hope that this National Youth Day, we empower our young guns to do just that. Happy National Youth Day.

