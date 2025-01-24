Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 Wishes and Images: Uttar Pradesh Day (also known as Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day or Uttar Pradesh Diwas) is annually celebrated annually on January 24. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 falls on Friday. The grand celebration marks the foundation day of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Diwas is observed with great enthusiasm across the state, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, traditions, and achievements. People celebrate this day with utmost enthusiasm, and one of the ways to express the joy is by exchanging greetings of the day. Here's a collection of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 wishes, Happy Uttar Pradeshh Day greetings, Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 messages, Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 images and HD wallpapers to share with family, friends and fellow UPites! Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 Date: When Is Uttar Foundation Day? Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to UP Day.

The first Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day was celebrated on January 24, 2018. This marked the first official observance of the state's foundation, as it was on January 24, 1950, that the United Provinces were renamed Uttar Pradesh. Various events, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and fairs, showcase the state's art, crafts, cuisine, and developmental milestones. The state government also organises award ceremonies to honour individuals and organisations contributing to the state's growth. The celebrations aim to instil pride among citizens and promote the diverse and vibrant identity of Uttar Pradesh. Let us look at some of the latest Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 wishes, greetings and images to celebrate the day.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has a rich history dating back to ancient times, being the heartland of significant empires like the Maurya, Gupta, and Mughal dynasties. It is also the birthplace of great religious traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, and home to iconic sites like Varanasi and Ayodhya.

