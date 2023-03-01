Vasanta Purnima is the full moon day that falls in the middle of the spring season in India. Vasanta Purnima is a very significant day as it coincides with Holi. In 2023, Vasanta Purnima will be celebrated on March 7. This is the day when Rangwali Holi will be celebrated across India. All Purnima days are significant as it coincides with important festivals or Jayanti days. According to traditional beliefs, it is believed that the ritual of playing Holi with colours was started in the era of Lord Krishna and it was he who started playing Holi with Radha and her female friends, who were popularly known as Gopis. Scroll down to know more about Vasanta Purnima 2023 Date, Vasanta Purnima Timings, the history and significance of the auspicious day.

Vasanta Purnima 2023 Date and Time

In 2023, Vasanta Purnima will be celebrated on March 7. The Purnima Tithi begins on March 6 at 2.47 pm and will end on March 7 at 4.39 pm. When Is Holika Dahan 2023? Know Correct Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, Celebrations Related to Choti Holi.

Vasanta Purnima Rituals

On the day of Vasanta Purnima, devotees traditionally observe a day-long fast. Full moon days are extremely auspicious to perform Satya Narayana Puja. Vasanta Purnima, also known as Phalguna Purnima, is the last Purnima of the year. Holi, the most significant and popular Hindu festival is observed during Phalguna Purnima which also coincides with Lakshmi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Hindu Goddess of wealth. Holi 2023 Date, Holika Dahan Time and Significance: Know All About the Legends, Choti Holi Celebrations and History Surrounding the Festival of Colours.

Significance

Vasanta Purnima is considered as an extremely auspicious day. Devotees observe Purnima Vrat and it is believed that doing Satyanarayan Puja on this day brings prosperity, health, and happiness. On this day, devotees observe a fast and can consume food like fruits, milk, juices and water. Devotees are forbidden from consuming common salt, wheat, grains, pulses, and rice. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion, and Shree Satyanarayan Vrat Puja is performed. Also, before the puja, Lord Ganesha is worshipped along with Navgrah and Lord Vishnu. After the Poornima Vrat, devotees can consume the Prasad and break the fast by offering prayers to the moon. Devotees visit Lord Vishnu’s temple and offer prayers. Another important ritual on the day of Purnima is performing Maha Mrityunjaya Havan to please Lord Vishnu and other deities.

Celebrations

Purnima is considered extremely auspicious, Purnima Vrat and Shree Satyanarayan Puja bring prosperity, health, and happiness. Purnima Puja is performed on special occasions and before any religious ceremonies. It is a way of thanking God. Purnima Puja also helps in achieving mental peace and physical wellness. Purnima Puja is performed on special occasions and before any religious ceremonies. Purnima Puja also helps in achieving mental peace and physical wellness.

