Vinayaka Chaturthi is an important occasion for devotees of Lord Ganesha, dedicated to seeking his blessings for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles. In April 2025, Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, April 1. This festival is celebrated every month, but the April observance holds special significance due to its timing and auspiciousness. Let us learn more about the Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 date, shubh muhurat and the significance behind this auspicious observance. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 Date in March: Know Tithi Timings, Significance and Rituals to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on the 4th day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) in every lunar month, but the one observed in April 2025 is particularly notable. Vinayaka Chaturthi in April 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 1. The Chaturthi Tithi on this day starts early in the morning and lasts until the afternoon. For this year, the ideal time for performing the Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja is from 11:10 AM to 01:40 PM, as this period is considered highly auspicious for worship.

Significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayaka Chaturthi is primarily associated with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and intellect. This day is dedicated to seeking his blessings for success, prosperity, and the fulfilment of desires. In Hindu tradition, there are two types of Chaturthi Tithis—one after Amavasya (new moon) during the Shukla Paksha is called Vinayaka Chaturthi, and the one after Purnima (full moon) during the Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi, observed in April 2025, is important because it is considered a day of self-purification, devotion, and prayer. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is believed to bring positive energy, wisdom, and the patience needed to overcome life's challenges.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Fasting and Puja Rituals

Fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi is believed to purify the body and mind. Observing a fast with sincerity and devotion can help one overcome personal difficulties, attract prosperity, and develop the virtues of wisdom and patience. Lord Ganesha is worshipped during the afternoon hours, a time when the sun is at its peak, symbolizing the removal of all obstacles and the attainment of spiritual strength.

Vinayaka Chaturthi in April 2025 is a day of immense significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

