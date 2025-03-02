Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha. Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is also believed to be the remover of obstacles and is worshipped before any new venture, as he is believed to remove difficulties and bless success. Each lunar month in the Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. In March 2025, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 falls on Monday, March 3, 2025. The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi will begin at 23:31 pm on March 2 and end at 20:32 pm on March 03. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos on the Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The Chaturthi after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. The occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Ganesha, especially in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 Date in March and Tithi Timings

In March 2025, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 falls on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi will begin at 23:31 pm on March 2 and end at 20:32 pm on March 03.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Rituals

On the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and worship with great devotion to mark this day. Devotees perform aarti, prayers, and offer modaks, a favourite sweet that is loved by Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a day-long fast on the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi and break the fast only after worshiping Lord Ganesha and offering a bhog. On the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, many communities organise music, dance, and processions on this day. Devotees also engage in bhajans and sing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious festival that celebrates Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and intelligence. This day is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. In this name, ‘Varad’ means ‘asking God to fulfil any desire’. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees who observe this fast are blessed with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Ganesha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).