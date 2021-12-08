Vivah Panchami 2021 will be celebrated on December 8. This commemoration marks the day that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were tied in holy matrimony. Vivah Panchami is observed on the Panchami or fifth day in the Shukla Paksha of Agrahayana month according to the Maithili Calendar. This day is celebrated with great fervour by devotees of Lord Rama and Goddess Devotees. Sharing Happy Vivah Panchami 2021 wishes and messages, Vivah Panchami greetings, Vivah Panchami 2021 WhatsApp messages, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is a common way of celebrating this day.

The marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita is considered ideal and is looked up to by many. And this is the reason that this celebration is known as Vivah Panchami. On this day, people often revisit the story of the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. From the well-known Swayamwar where Lord Ram successfully lifted the Pinaka Bow given to King Janak by Mahadev to the story of their grand wedding, various folklores have been told on this day.

The idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are decorated and celebrated on this day. As we celebrate Vivah Panchami 2021, here are some Happy Vivah Panchami 2021 wishes and messages, Vivah Panchami greetings, Vivah Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures you can share with family and friends.

Message Reads: श्री राम जय राम जय जय राम, हरे राम हरे राम हरे राम, हनुमान जी की तरह जपते जाओ , अपनी सारी बाधाएं दूर करते जाओ

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrating The Wedding Day of Divine Couple, Shri Rama and Sita. Wishing You All A Happy Vivah Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Fulfillment of Every Dream. Wishing You the Best Today and Always. Happy Vivah Panchami.

Message Reads: विवाह पंचमी पर आपके सभी कष्ट दूूूर हो जाएं, आप अपनों के करीब और सेहत से अमीर हो जाएं. विवाह पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

The celebration of Vivah Panchami is grand in various Ram temples across the country. However, the festival is said to be especially grand in Janakpur in Nepal. This place is considered to be the birthplace of the Goddess. Various Pujas are also conducted on this day.

