Mumbai, December 11: The Gadhimai Festival, held every five years in Bariyarpur village near the Nepal-India border, draws thousands of devotees who partake in a controversial mass animal sacrifice. Celebrated to appease the Hindu goddess Gadhimai, the event involves the slaughter of thousands of animals, including buffaloes, goats, and pigeons, with the belief that this act will bring prosperity and blessings.

Animal rights groups have urged the Nepali government to stop the “horrible bloodbath” after thousands of animals were killed during the Gadhimai festival. Humane Society International India (HSI) reported that over 4,200 buffaloes, along with many goats and pigeons, were sacrificed in Bariyarpur village, near the Nepal-India border. The event, held every five years, has drawn criticism due to the mass killings of animals, reported CNN. Cold Moon 2024 Date and Time: When Is Margashirsha Purnima? What Is the Best Viewing Time? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Last Full Moon of the Year.

Gadhimai Festival in Nepal

The Gadhimai festival in Nepal is the worlds largest mass slaughter of animals it has to be one of thee most depraved religious “festivals” ever. A total bloodlust. https://t.co/frAtKjxQ81 pic.twitter.com/cDd8yTCQzP — DivaKnevil Ⓥ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DivaKnevil) December 4, 2024

What is Gadhimai Festival?

The Gadhimai Festival held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple in Bariyarpur, Nepal, is known for its mass animal sacrifices, including buffaloes, goats, pigs, and pigeons, to please the goddess Gadhimai. The festival, which dates back to 1759, draws millions of devotees from Nepal and India, with many animals illegally transported across the border. The 2009 festival saw the sacrifice of up to 500,000 animals. Despite a 2019 Supreme Court ruling to stop live animal sacrifices, the practice continues, sparking controversy among animal rights activists. International Mountain Day 2024 Quotes and Images: Best Sayings, HD Wallpapers, Messages, GIFs and Greetings for the Mountain Lover in You.

Why Is It Controversial?

The Gadhimai Festival is controversial due to its large-scale animal sacrifices, which have raised significant ethical concerns. Animal rights activists argue that the mass slaughter of animals, including buffaloes, goats, and pigeons, is cruel and inhumane. Despite a 2019 Supreme Court ruling to end live animal sacrifices, the practice continues, with many animals illegally transported across the India-Nepal border. Critics also question the cultural and religious justification for such violence, while supporters argue that it is a deeply rooted tradition. The event has sparked global outrage over animal welfare and the treatment of animals in religious rituals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).