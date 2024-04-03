Laylat-ul-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power or Night of Decree, is one of the holiest nights in Islam. It falls within the last ten nights of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact date of Laylat-ul-Qadr or Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is not fixed, but it is believed to occur on one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan, meaning the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night. A section of Muslims believe that Laylatul Qadr occurs on the 27th of Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, Laylat al-Qadr WhatsApp Status and SMS.

Laylat-ul-Qadr 2024 Date

A large section of Muslims is of the view that Laylat al-Qadr occurs on one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th). Here it may be noted that a new day of an Islamic month begins with the sunset. Therefore, in India, Shab-e-Qadar could fall either on the evening of 21st of Ramadan or 23rd or 25th or 27th or 29th. In the Georgian calendar, these evenings are of that March 31, April 2, April 4, April 6 and April 8. In Saudi Arabia, however, these dates are March 30, April 1, April 3, April 5 and April 7.

Laylat-ul-Qadr Significance

Laylat-ul-Qadr holds great importance for the Muslim community around the world. Also referred to as the Night of Power, it is one of the most important and sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. According to the Islamic calendar, an Islamic day begins at Maghrib prayer (sunset) while the Night of Power extends from Maghrib to Fajr prayer (dawn). Many Quranic Ayahs and Hadiths mention the importance of this blessed night. Muslims commemorate Laylat-ul-Qadr with intense devotion, prayer, and acts of worship. Many spend the entire night in prayer, seeking forgiveness for past sins, asking for blessings, and beseeching Allah for guidance and mercy. It is believed that prayers and acts of worship performed on this night carry exceptional rewards and blessings.

As per beliefs, the Holy Quran was first sent down from heaven on this night. It is believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by the Angel Gabriel. The Quran describes this night as being ‘better than a thousand months’ (Surah Al-Qadr, 97:3), signifying its profound importance.

