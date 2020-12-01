World Computer Literacy Day 2020: The international event of ‘World Computer Literacy Day’ was created by Indian company NIIT. In the age of fast-pacing technology, computers have become a vital cog in the wheel of development. As time passes, every problem has a solution which has a direct/indirect co-relation with computers. We have come a far way, where you see computers being used in every field of work, and successfully. In what is said to be the ‘celebration of computers’, the occasion of World Computer Literacy Day is observed every year. To know more about World Computer Literacy Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance continue reading below. Computer Security Day 2020: Tips to Protect Your Computer and Laptops from Virus Attacks.

What is the date of World Computer Literacy Day 2020?

The World Computer Literacy Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on December 2, this year as well. It will fall on Wednesday this time around.

What is the history of World Computer Literacy Day?

In one of its surveys in 2001, the computer company found out that the majority of computer owners across the globe are men. To promote its use amongst women, and make more women well-versed with the functioning of computers, the World Computer Literacy Day was launched by NIIT.

What is the significance of observing World Computer Literacy Day?

The observance of World Computer Literacy Day is quite important. Given how its original idea was to include women and children in the workforce, the motive behind observing this global event is very much significant.

The World Computer Literacy Day aims to ‘create awareness and drive digital literacy in the underserved communities worldwide’. The main objective of celebrating this day is to encourage women and children, and those people who have been left out of this technological advancement for a long time now. The event aims to inspire them to learn more and make their work/tasks easier, by the use of computers.

These days, everything we see, experience, or consume is either digital or has some digital connection to it. Be it shopping online, education, working etc., everything is going digital at a kick-ass speed. In the era where everything is about computers, the observance of World Computer Literacy Day comes as a gentle reminder to enter and educate people who have been devoid of ‘computers’ and its ‘benefits.

As December 2 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy World Computer Literacy Day 2020! We hope you have a great time learning about computers, and also, you can teach underserved people about computers and their advantages in this modern era.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).