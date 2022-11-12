It’s World Kindness Day 2022! This day was formed in 1998 to promote kindness throughout the world. It is observed annually on November 13 as part of the World Kindness Movement, an organisation formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference of like-minded kindness organisations from around the world. As per records, there are over 28 nations including the USA, Canada, Japan, and Australia that have been involved in The World Kindness Movement. The main aim of observing the day is to spread kindness even with the smallest gestures and encourage kindness over hatred. Man Offers Water to Injured Snake; Viral Video Showing Act of Kindness Towards the Reptile Proves Humanity Still Exists.

Kindness is a fundamental quality of mankind that drives humans to be better people by bridging the gaps of race, religion, politics, and gender. On World Kindness Day 2022, let us raise awareness of the importance of kindness as it a unifying power between people everywhere.

History of World Kindness Day

As per historical records, in 2010, the NSW Federation Parents and Citizens Association wrote to the Minister of The NSW Department of Education to include World Kindness Day on the NSW School Calendar. This was done at the request of Michael Lloyd-White. Two years later in 2012, at the request of the Chairman of World Kindness Australia, the day was placed on the Federal School Calendar and the then Minister of School Education, Early Childhood, and Youth.

Later, Peter Garrett provided a Declaration of Support for World Kindness Australia and placed World Kindness Day on the National School Calendar for over 9000 schools across the world. Since then, schools across the world have been celebrating World Kindness Day.

Significance of World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day is a gentle reminder for all of us to reflect upon the unifying human principles that we should imbibe to in our daily lives. The day is devoted to the positive potential of both large and small acts of kindness. On this day, we should try to promote the quality of kindness that brings people of every kind together.

The motto of observing World Kindness Day is to highlight good deeds in the community and laying focus on the power of kindness that binds us together. World Kindness Day helps people encourage in creating a kinder world by inspiring individuals and nations towards greater kindness. Happy World Kindness Day to all!

