Every year, World Migratory Bird Day is observed to raise awareness about the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. The day also aims to educate people about the threats faced by migratory birds and their ecological importance. World Migratory Bird Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13. The day calls attention to the need for international cooperation to conserve migratory birds. World Migratory Bird Day is observed with different themes every year. In 2023, the World Migratory Bird Day campaign will focus on the topic of water and its importance for migratory birds. The two peak days of World Migratory Bird Day 2023 are May 13 and October 14, reflecting the cyclical nature of bird migration with varying migration periods in the northern and southern hemispheres.

World Migratory Bird Day 2023 Date

World Migratory Bird Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13.

World Migratory Bird Day 2023 Theme

The World Migratory Bird Day 2023 theme is Water: Sustaining Birdlife, and focuses on the importance of water to migratory birds.

World Migratory Bird Day History

World Migratory Bird Day was initiated in 2006 by the Secretariat of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA). This day was established in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). According to historical records, the idea of designing a day for migratory birds arose in the United States in 1993. It was when the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology initiated celebrations of ‘International Migratory Bird Day' (IMBD). This encouraged bird festivals and education programs across the US.

The very first World Migratory Bird Day was launched by the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) and Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) on the weekend of 8-9 April 2006 on Ms Kuki Gallmann’s famous wildlife reserve ‘Ole Ari Nyiro’ in Laikipia, Kenya.

World Migratory Bird Day Significance

World Migratory Bird Day activities take place in several countries across the globe, and nations are connected by a common campaign and theme each year. The important day focuses on the threats faced by migratory birds and educates people to protect them and their habitat. On this day, people around the world organize public events such as bird festivals, education programmes, exhibitions and bird-watching excursions to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day.

