Physical therapy plays an important role in the medical world that helps people heal. World Physical Therapy Day is dedicated to this important form of wellness. Every year September 8 is celebrated as World Physical Therapy and this year it becomes even more important as people are suffering from the global coronavirus pandemic. On this day, people take the opportunity to thank and appreciate the physiotherapists from all over the world. We also raise awareness about the contribution of PT and how it helps people heal and become independent.

World Physical Therapy Day History and Theme

Since we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, the theme for World Physical Therapy Day 2020 aims at rehabilitation and COVID-19. The aim of PT has always been to lend support to the vulnerable people and help them regain independence along with the good quality of life. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to be fatigued and exhausted and it is important that we seek help from the PT experts.

World Physical Therapy Day Significance

To heal, provide independence and help is the main motive of PT and World PT day aims that the awareness about Physical Therapy is raised. We must appreciate the efforts made by physical therapists and their contribution to society as they relieve people from chronic pain or complicated injuries. We must help boost the PT business. The idea is to recognise the work of physical therapists who change the lives of patients. "Physical therapists provide services that develop, maintain and restore people’s maximum movement and functional ability. They can help people at any stage of life, when movement and function are threatened by ageing, injury, diseases, disorders, conditions or environmental factors," the official website says.

