World TB or Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 because on the same day in the year 1882, the German physician and microbiologist Robert Kochne discovered the bacterium of TB i.e. the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. His discovery later proved to be very helpful in the diagnosis and treatment of TB. For this contribution, this German microbiologist was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1905. This is the reason that every year the World Health Organization has been celebrating this day to spread public awareness in the world on the social, economic and harmful consequences of TB and to accelerate the efforts to eliminate TB from the world. Its purpose is to make people aware of TB as well as to prevent it. This is the reason that along with running awareness campaigns on the occasion of World TB Day, many programs are organized.

World TB Day 2022 Date & Significance

Since 2020, the pandemic had affected WHO's Universal Health Coverage drive to ensure equitable access to TB prevention and care. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB is still one of the deadliest infectious killer diseases in the world. Every day, about 4000 people lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 are affected by the preventable and treatable disease, a loss of about 63 million people since 2000 due to global efforts to combat TB.

World Tuberculosis Day History

In 1995, WHO joined hands with the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation (KNCV) to host the inaugural World TB Day advocacy meeting in Den Haag, Netherlands. He continued this over the next few years. A year later, WHO, KNCV, IUATLD and other related organizations came together to host other important activities around World TB Day. In 1997, when the world body's TB control program DOTS was declared a health success, the first World Tuberculosis Day was officially observed by the WHO. 1998 is an important year in the history of World TB Day. It was the year the WHO first looked at the 20 countries hosting the world's highest number of TB patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).