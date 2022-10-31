World Vegan Day advocates a cruelty-free lifestyle and highlights all the benefits of veganism. Veganism calls for a rejection of all animal-based products and this day aims to offer veganism as a feasible and preferable lifestyle option, with many over the years including celebrities turning vegan. Many vegan recipes with alternatives for meat and dairy are posted on social media platforms on this day. People raise awareness about veganism on this day which started off as a diet fad but has now turned into a popular lifestyle option. The reasons for adopting this lifestyle vary from being kind to animals to increasing the intake of materials that are good for the human body. On World Vegan Day 2022, take a look at the date, history, significance and ways of observing this day. World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes and Slogans To Promote Vegetarianism and Understand Its Benefits During Vegetarian Awareness Month.

World Vegan Day Date and History

Celebrated every year on November 1, this day allows vegans to promote their lifestyle and encourages and provides information to anyone who wishes to adopt this lifestyle. The celebrations of this day originate from two members of ‘The Vegetarian Society UK’, Donald Watson and Elise Shrigley, who formed the Vegan Society in 1944 since apart from meat, they also chose to avoid any products made from or tested on animals. While celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society in 1994, World Vegan Day was introduced. After that, the vegan lifestyle has gained popularity recently with plant-based alternatives and more vegan options available in the market and with even celebrities approving this lifestyle. National Tofu Day 2022 in the UK: Easy Tofu Recipes That Are Healthy and Super Tasty (Watch Videos).

Significance and How to Observe World Vegan Day

This day promotes strict action against animal cruelty and mistreatment, apart from adopting a meat and dairy-free lifestyle. It also aims to spread the message of how a clean plant-based diet reduces the chances of diseases caused due to excessive consumption of animal fats and proteins. Advocates of veganism also discuss how this lifestyle is better for the planet and can prevent rare animal species from going extinct. People celebrate this day by sharing their favourite vegan recipes on social media, hosting vegan parties for friends and family and even taking up a challenge to try out the vegan lifestyle for a few days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).