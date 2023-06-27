Bakrid holiday or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 28 and June 29, and the celebrations have already begun. Bakrid is one of the two most important Islamic festivals, the other being Eid al-Fitr (also known as Meethi Eid), both of which are widely celebrated around the world. Bakrid is significant because it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son as an expression of devotion to God. It is said that when God saw his disciples' devotion, he substituted a lamb's head for his son's head, saving the child's life. India's Butter Chicken Ranked 3rd Best Chicken Dish in the World: Check Top-50 List of Best-Rated Chicken Dishes in the World.

On Eid al-Adha, everyone performs following which all the men, according to their custom, sacrifice a goat or lamb. Women at home prepare this sacrificed meat for breakfast and dinner. Rest meat is distributed to family, friends, and relatives, but most significantly to poor people. It often becomes a challenging task to decide on the perfect mutton recipes for the occasion. Here are some of the best mutton dishes that you can prepare on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

1. Dal Gosht

Daal gosht is a popular Indian dish that is enjoyed by all. This dish is prepared in every Muslim home on occasions such as Eid. Many Muslims prepare daal gosht, followed by desserts such as Kheer.

Watch Recipe of Daal Gosht:

2. Mutton Nihari

Nali nihari is a stew made of slow-cooked meat with bone marrow. The primary idea is to slowly simmer the meat in the pot as the marrow exits the bones and emerges in the sauce. As a result, nihari has a superb, fragrant, and mesmerising flavour.

Watch Recipe of Mutton Nihari:

3. Mutton Korma

Shahi mutton korma is cooked in spices on low heat to achieve that much-needed fragrant flavour, and cream adds a smooth and creamy texture that gives it a royal touch.

Watch Recipe of Mutton Korma:

4. Yakhni Pulao

Gosht Yakhni Pulao is a traditional dish that is eaten with sweet and sour onion raita. This is one of the best mutton dishes.

Watch Recipe of Yakhni Pulao:

5. Seekh Kebabs

Mutton seekh kebabs are juicy and delicious and may be cooked with whatever minced meat you choose. These mouthwatering mutton seekh kebabs are made with mutton mince, onions, and spices and served with mint and coriander chutney and raw sliced onions.

Watch Recipe of Seekh Kebab:

From succulent kebabs to sumptuous biryanis, the Eid spread is worth every taste. But what we enjoy most about the feast are the delectable mutton dishes prepared for the occasion. The above recipes will add more value to your Eid al-Adha 2023 celebration.

