Chocolate Day is not just one of the best days of Valentine’s Week, it's also one of the best days of the year. It is celebrated every year on February 9. Chocolates come in different varieties; dark chocolates, milk chocolates, white chocolates, semisweet chocolates, unsweetened chocolates, etc. People have different choices but the love for chocolate remains the same. It is one of the easiest gifting options among couples. As you celebrate Chocolate Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled delicious chocolate recipes, from chocolate bars to red oreo chocolate, that you can try on Chocolate Day to impress your partner with your creativity. From No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake to Chocolate Cherry Mousse Cake, Try Out These Delicious Recipes During the Week of Love (Watch Videos).

Chocolate Mousse Shots

One of the best desserts to enjoy the smooth texture of chocolates is mousse shots. They are easy to make and retain the creaminess of the chocolate, which is loved by all.

Parisian Hot Chocolate

On a pleasant Chocolate Day morning, this warm Parisian hot chocolate can make your partner get all warm and happy. This recipe will help you make the perfect Parisian Hot Chocolate like it is made in France.

White Soft-Centred Chocolate

Not everyone loves the typically dark or brown chocolate. If your partner is one of those who loves white chocolates, then you can try these delicious white soft-centred chocolates in the comfort of your home and invite them over for a good time.

Chocolate Bars

If you love baking and want to impress your partner with your skills on Chocolate Day 2023, then try these amazing assorted chocolate bars at home and design them with your best creativity. These love-filled chocolate bars will help convey your feelings in the best possible way.

Red Oreo Chocolate

It's valentine’s week! This time of the year is about love and therefore red is the colour that attracts everyone during this week. So why not try your hands at making delicious red colour chocolates for Chocolate Day 2023?

Chocolate Day gives you an opportunity to not just enjoy some chocolates guilt-free, but also to experiment with some new recipes to impress your partner and also to enhance your skills. Wishing everyone a Happy Chocolate Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).